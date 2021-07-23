Discover Presque Isle lights up the night with kites

After the sun went down on Friday, Sunset Beach was full of kites, illuminated in the sky — a scene some people travel hours to see.

“Even people in Erie don’t realize what is out here and how much enjoyment can be had,” said Lee Sedgwick, who flew a kite Friday night.

Sedgwick has been flying kites for decades and said Sunset Beach on Presque Isle is the best place to fly a kite in the whole state.

He said it’s great Discover Presque Isle is back this year to show off our area, but the thrill of flying a kite is like no other.

“Harnessing that wind that you don’t necessarily feel anywhere else, so when you feel it tugging on the line, it’s special,” Sedgwick said.

Jamey Stewart also took to the sky at Presque Isle.

“It’s really a thrill,” he said. “It doesn’t cost us any money, the wind is free, right? So, as long as we have a little bit of wind and space to do it, it’s just an exciting feeling to fly a kite and share that with other people.”

Stewart said he loves bringing the beach to life for the visitors.

“We have a lot of friends that come from all over Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo to fly,” he said. “It really is a great place to fly kites.

Every year, Brenda Orten drives nearly two hours just to see the kites on Sunset Beach.

“We just love it,” Orten said. “You just meet so many nice people, too. You just really, really do. It’s just great.”

Discover Presque Isle will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, people can enjoy the Beach 6 Volleyball Challenge.

