Discover Presque Isle officially underway

If you’re looking to have fun in the sun this weekend at the largest annual fundraiser, Discover Presque Isle has you covered.

It’s a beautiful day at the State Park to kick off Discover Presque Isle and there’s something to do for everyone this weekend. The 28th annual Discover Presque Isle is underway for people from near and far to enjoy.

“We’re expecting to see lots of visitors, and lots of locals too. I think everybody needs to appreciate and celebrate what is Presque Isle,” said Christine Temple, Director of Communications, Visit Erie.

Over 100,000 people are expected to head down to the park to enjoy the weekend. The annual fundraiser hosted by the Presque Isle Partnership helps enhance the experience at Erie’s beautiful State Park.

“We really rely on the events that we host, and our members and grants, things of that sort, to continue to provide these opportunities for people to come down and enjoy the park,” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director, Presque Isle Partnership.

The weekend long event gives people an opportunity to soak up the sun throughout the State Park, from the beaches, to the vendors, and even people watching. Over 80 vendors from throughout the country will be in attendance. There will be something for everyone.

“We love the fact that the center of events is all over the park; it’s not just Beach 11, it’s not just waterworks, it’s all over the place,” said Christine Temple, Director of Communications, Visit Erie.

Organizers said its all about Erie’s beauty and what it has to offer.

“Such a unique venue, I think, it is really a great thing for Erie to hang it’s hat on, for Presque Isle too, and really to showcase Presque Isle,” said DeMarco.

The weekend of fun will run until Sunday at 6 p.m.