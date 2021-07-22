Discover Presque Isle screens Jaws

Shark Week may be over, but that didn’t stop the most famous shark ever from making an appearance for Discover Presque Isle.

As part of Presque Isle’s 100-year celebration, the 1975 blockbuster Jaws was shown at the site of the former Presque Isle drive-in.

Spectators were invited to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy a free viewing of the Steven Spielberg thriller while taking in some of the snacks offered by vendors.

The ever present Jon DeMarco of the Presque Isle Partnership, said this was just one more way to celebrate the peninsula.

“It was just kind of a play on the fact that Lake Erie is unsalted and shark free, so why not show Jaws and have a big shark slide and have some fun with it,” DeMarco said. “Get people out for an outdoor movie night, enjoying a great asset that we have here.”

On Friday, the Sunset Point kite illumination will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

