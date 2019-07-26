Discover Presque Isle taking place this weekend

Discover Presque Isle is an annual three day celebration held at Presque Isle State Park, hosted by the Presque Isle Partnership, a non-profit organization that works to enhance your experience at Presque Isle. They do this by developing, funding, and implementing projects and programs on the park, while protecting the natural environment.

This event is the the largest annual fundraiser and has resulted in a variety of park improvement projects.

You’ll find dozens of vendors set up at Discover Presque Isle. Be sure to buy a special button for a chance to win a beautiful kayak. Three cash prizes of $1,000 will be also handed out.

The annual volleyball tournament will take place Saturday on Beach 6. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

For a complete schedule of events for this years Discover Presque Isle you can visit www.discoverpi.com.