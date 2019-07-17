Discovery Channel’s ‘Undercover Billionaire’ filmed in Erie, set to premier next month

A new show on the Discovery Channel features Erie, and is set to premiere next month. You’ve probably seen the story all over social media the past couple of weeks, now it’s official. “Undercover Billionaire” is hitting the airwaves August 6, 2019.

Billionaire Glenn Stearns still believes in the American dream. In order to prove that anybody in this country can be successful with the right knowledge, he’s attempting a monumental challenge that most would claim impossible.

With just one hundred dollars in his pocket, Glenn will ditch his private jet and yacht, and head to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he will assume the alias “Glenn Bryant.” The alias, Bryant, is a regular guy who has spend the last thirty years in corporate America, but always dreamed to have a business of his own.

Bryant will have ninety days to build a million dollar company. He is not able to use his real name, contacts or wealth; just the principles, methods, and process that made him the billionaire he is today. Along the way, he will share practical tips and the knowledge on how to build a fortune from his three decades in business.

After ninety days, Bryant will reveal his true identity and share an added twist, the top performing team members will earn a stake in the company and a key role running it.

An independent financial evaluate will also assess the value of the new company to see whether it has hit the mark. If it’s even a penny short of one million dollars, Bryant will put one million of his own money into the business, which means regardless of the success of the business, the people who helped him build the business from scratch will win.

Above is a sneak peak of Discovery Channel’s new series called “Undercover Billionaire.” The series premieres on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9 p.m. eastern time on the Discovery Channel.