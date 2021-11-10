On November 11th the discussion on the future of three Erie Catholic parishes takes the next step.

This includes staff and parishioners from Saint Andrew, Saint Paul and Sacred Heart.

We went to Blessed Sacrament Church where the meeting is taking place.

Msgr. Edward Lohse who is the Vicar General at St. Mark Catholic Center said that this is part of an ongoing process to try and find the best way forward.

Blessed Sacrament Church was chosen for the meeting as a neutral site.

Msgr. Lohse said that the meeting focuses on how those parishes envision continuing their mission into the future.

The process actually began in 2019, but COVID forced them to hold off until now.

“There has been a central group sort of studying the question, and I think they will have some intentional recommendations because if you are going to have a productive conversation, you have to start the conversation somewhere,” said Msgr. Edward Lohse, Vicar General at Saint Mark Catholic Church.

Msgr. Lohse emphasized that no final decision will be made now, just the first chance for parishioners to get together and talk about how to proceed.

“What I expect is to just kind of take a poll of the communities where they are at, what they understand of the situations, and the challenges facing them, and getting a better picture for the what am I going to call the steering committee, the Central Team,” said Msgr. Lohse.

Msgr. Lohse said that he can’t promise any future results as to which places will stay open or not.

“We are allowing individual parishes and groups to do their own planning. So the visions arises from them not us,” said Msgr. Lohse.

Msgr. Lohse said they insist there should be a widespread involvement and consultation and that anyone who wants to be heard will be.

He said that there will be another meeting in the next couple of weeks with all three parishes.

