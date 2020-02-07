Discussion continuing over bringing a community college to Erie County

1  of  2
The conversation over a community college continues with local religious leaders.

Empower Erie invited multiple members of the clergy to come together to discuss a plan to establish a community college in Erie County.

During the session, those in attendance had a chance t ask questions and also speak about concerns. The attendees also heard about what this could do for the economic development in the area.

“We have to learn to retain the college students that want to stay here, the high school graduates that want to stay here, but similarly force out because they don’t have the kind of options that they need in order to stay here.” said Pastor Charles Mock.

Empower Erie explained they will have more meetings regarding this issue.

