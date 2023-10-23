The public is invited to East Middle School Monday evening to discuss the future of the former Erie Coke site.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, community members and representatives from the Port Authority are gathering to discuss plans for the former Erie Coke site.

For decades, residents and activists have voiced their concerns about the environmental impact of the plant.

One leader from the Erie-Western PA Port Authority encouraged the community to attend tonight’s meeting.

“It is a huge piece of property, a very valuable piece of property, except for all the contamination, and it really is going to impact the future of this area. The sooner we can move forward on getting cleanup started, the better it’s going to be for everybody in this area,” said David Uhlig, the chair of the planning and facilities committee.

For those interested in providing feedback you can visit the Port Authority’s website, visit their office or share the feedback at tonight’s meeting.