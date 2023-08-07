Wabtec and representatives of UE Locals 506 and 618 are expected to resume their negotiations Tuesday morning — that’s according to company spokesperson Tim Bader.

The two sides last met early last week when they discussed the seven outstanding issues standing in the way of a new labor agreement.

Some of those issues include wages, scheduling vacations, grievance procedures and the capping health care costs.

Members of United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike for nearly seven weeks.