(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A male recently was cited for disorderly conduct at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a 37-year-old male of Cleveland was ejected from the casino on May 10 after giving his ID to another person in an attempt to enter the casino.

After he was ejected, the man allegedly urinated on a light pole at the front of the main entrance to the casino.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The man was cited for disorderly conduct. The incident happened at 1 a.m.