Disney on Ice brings the magic to Erie Insurance Arena

Disney World is considered the happiest place on earth.

That magic could be felt here in Erie over at the Erie Insurance Arena during Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice is in town for two more shows on February 5th and 6th.

The first of these two shows kicked off at noon and drew crowds of adults and children to see their favorite Disney characters.

The show returned to Erie for the first time since 2019 and the crowd turnout on February 4th and 5th reflects the excitement throughout the community.

“It’s nice to get back to as close to normal as we can and have shows for the community to enjoy,” said Ray Williams, Assistant Director of Sports Facilities at Erie Insurance Arena.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next show will be on February 6th at noon.