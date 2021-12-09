Disney on Ice coming to Erie Feb. 2022

Disney on Ice is returning to Erie in early 2022.

Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic will take place Feb. 3-6, 2022 at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Into the Magic will feature Disney favorites Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Miguel from Coco, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled, and more.

Shows will take place the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, February 3, 2022 — 7 p.m.
  • Friday, February 4, 2022 — 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 5, 2022 — 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 6, 2022 — 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. All guests 2 and older are required to have a ticket. Also, face masks are strongly recommended.

Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office, by calling (814) 452-4857, or online HERE.

