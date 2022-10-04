(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family!

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into the Erie Insurance Arena from Feb. 9-12, 2023.

The performance schedule is as follows here:

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Family-friendly ticket pricing is available. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Oct. 11 and can be purchased online.