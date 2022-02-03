Disney on Ice continues despite weather

The show must go on. Despite the weather and road conditions, Disney on Ice is set to take place Thursday, February 3rd at Erie Insurance Arena at 7 p.m., according to Erie Events.

Anyone who is unable to attend the show due to weather will be able to exchange their tickets for any of the five remaining performances.

Unused tickets must be exchanged in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office in order to receive a new ticket in a similar price range, subject to availability.

Refunds for these shows are not permitted as the show has not been canceled.

The Erie Insurance Arena Box Office will be open at 10 a.m. until the time of the show each day.

The upcoming performances will take place at the following dates and times:

Friday, February 4th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 5th at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 6th at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who has any additional questions is encouraged to call the box office at 814-452-4857 or stop by their office at 809 French Street.