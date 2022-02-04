Disney On Ice returns to the Erie Insurance Arena

Disney On Ice is returning to the Erie Insurance Arena this week for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of parents and children filled up the arena to see their favorite Disney characters come to life. This included Goofy, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The show is called “Disney On Ice: Into the Magic”

People say it is great to see some things returning to normal.

“Seeing that more places are starting to open their doors back up to the public is very exciting to come out and witness that first hand,” said Alex Libra, Erie resident.

“We are big Disney fans and not having to go to Florida is a nice thing, but she still gets to see all of the characters and interaction,” said Kara, Erie resident.

Disney on Ice runs through Sunday