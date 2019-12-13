Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment showing through Sunday at the Erie Insurance Arena

For two years, Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment has been dazzling crowds with characters from Disney and Pixar.

Samiar Nefzi was able to get a rare glimpse at how the characters are transformed from the big screen to the ice rink.

Just over 40 performers bring worlds of enchantment to life with a hefty travel crew with nine semi trucks transporting the sets, costumes, and merchandise.

Cast members say the costumes in the show are one of the most important features.

“The colors of our costumes are really amazing and help the audience really get into the show, because we stand out so much on the ice,” said Phoebe Schneider, Ensemble Skater, Disney on Ice.

Some cast members have about five to six changes in the show, with some taking less than 45 seconds.

Next, would be the shows special effects from flying soldiers to cars coming to life on their own. In the car, there are some special surprises.

Without question the most important part of the show is the performers who bring the story to life.

Performing in Erie is somewhat of a homecoming for Morgan Johnson who grew up in Jamestown, New York. She frequently visited the Erie Insurance Arena as a child to watch Disney on Ice shows.

“It’s been the most amazing experience of my life. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I can’t believe I get to travel, perform, and bring the love of Disney to audiences world wide,” said Morgan Johnson, Ensemble Skater, Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is showing now until Sunday, December 15th at the Erie Insurance Arena.