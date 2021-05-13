Disoriented man apprehended after walking into Seneca High School

There were some tense moments this morning at Seneca High School after a man just walked into the building.

School officials report the unidentified man entered the building and was stopped by staff at the door.

The man was said to be disoriented and told staff he was under the influence, possibly from methamphetamine, and that he had chest pains.

He then reportedly walked into a hallway without permission.

Staff and the school resource officer apprehended the man who was was said to be driving a stolen van from Gannon University.

This incident is still under investigation by the school district and police.