Displaced Erie Coke workers received presents from the Steelworkers Union

Shannon Sovi has worked at Erie Coke for 4 years. After it’s shutdown, Employees are looking for new jobs. During the time of giving the Steelworkers Union is making sure they offer help to displaced workers. “It’s a blessing you have a lot of people trying to help out,” said Sovi.

The goal is to help families give something to their children on Christmas. Union Rep Todd Clary says the workers are not being forgotten during this tough time. “This is going to make their Christmas in light of the bad news,” said Clary.

On December 26th & 27th the workers will be able to go back to the Erie Coke Plant and take their belongings.