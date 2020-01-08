Displaced residents move back to The Reserve

Andy Norris the Director of leasing at The Reserve said residents who were displaced in December can move back. Norris cited moisture, insulation weighing down a part of the ceiling, and a dry wall that was more than 25 years old as the cause of the collapse. The roof is intact. “It does feel good like the weight is off our shoulders,” said Norris.

At 1pm Tuesday, management told residents they could move back in. The building was inspected twice by engineers who called it structurally sound. Management added that 4-5 tenants are breaking their leases.

They will also be giving tenants reimbursements and rent credits for the time lost.