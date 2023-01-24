Lego sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — LEGO creations are being accepted for display in downtown Erie through Feb. 3. Not only is it a chance to put your hard work on display, but also a chance to earn a gift certificate.

Here’s how it works: The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is asking creators of all ages to bring a LEGO creation to Erie Food Co-Op at 32 N. Park Row in Erie. Those creations will be on display in the store through at least Feb. 4.

On Feb. 3, online and in-person voting will be held. The submissions will be split into two categories: over 15 years old, and 14 years or younger. The creation for the oldest category with the most votes will receive a $100 gift certificate to Erie Food Co-Op. The creation for the younger category with the most votes will receive a $100 gift certificate for Flagship City Food Hall (at 22 N .Park Row).

“This is a way to celebrate National LEGO Day (Saturday, Jan. 28) — It’s totally free to enter a creation, and it’s just a fun way to hopefully have some LEGO public art over at the market,” said Ryan Hoover, EDDC experience director.

Hoover said they hope submissions might follow a food theme (since they’ll be displayed in a grocery store) or an Erie theme, but really, “any creation is welcome.”

“A Bicentennial Tower created out of LEGO would just be so cool,” Hoover said. “We just really want the community to be creative with it.”

There’s no size or weight limit, he added: “As long as we can fit it through the door, we’ll display it.”

The submission period opened on Jan. 23. Already, submissions have been received, and Hoover said they plan to keep accepting submissions until Feb. 3 when voting opens.

“I’m excited for it, and I think it’s cool,” Hoover said. “Our mission at EDDC is to encourage people to visit downtown to see what we have. There are little cool events like this that we try to sprinkle in throughout the year.”

To enter a submission, email Hoover for details at ryan.hoover@erieddc.org.