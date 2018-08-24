Local News

Dispute at Shell Station on East 6th & Parade escalates to violent hit and run

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 07:01 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 07:01 PM EDT

One person is severely injured after being hit by a car in the city of Erie around three this morning.

Police say a dispute took place at the Shell Gas Station at East 6th and Parade streets.  Investigators believe someone in a silver sedan followed the woman down the block to Wallace, where the driver struck the victim.  

The driver fled the scene.  Police are reviewing surveillance footage as they look for the driver and the car. 

