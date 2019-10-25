Dispute over assessed value of Wabtec property

The Erie County Board of Tax Assessment Appeals will decide soon if the Wabtec Corporation should pay a lot more in local taxes.

The dispute is centered around whether the assessed value of Wabtec’s locomotive plant should be increased as much as seven times its current value.

The Iroquois, Harborcreek, and Erie School District’s would all benefit if the assessed value of the Wabtec property is increased.

Back in August, the Iroquois School District appealed the property’s current assessed value of $23.8 million. The district wants the property’s assessed value increased to about $161.7 million.

The Erie County Board of Tax Assessment Appeals has to make a decision by October 31st to determine if the value will go up.