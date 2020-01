A rollover accident leaves crews with a mess to clean up on Erie’s west side overnight.

A rollover accident happening near 29th and Liberty Streets just after 12:30 a.m. left one car on it side.

The driver of the vehicle says they were distracted by a cat crossing the street. The driver slammed into a parked car, which caused the car to land on its side. The driver was not injured.

There is no word if any charges will be filed