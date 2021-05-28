District 10 baseball and softball schedule changes

Weather postponed the ongoing District 10 postseason meaning several schedule changes have taken place heading into the semifinals and finals for area teams on the diamond.
Here is a current list of what games will take place as it currently stands:
Baseball Monday at UPMC Park:
6A finals: Erie vs McDowell (noon)
4A semifinals: Harbor Creek vs Warren (2:30 pm)
4A semifinals: Cathedral Prep vs Slippery Rock (5:00 pm)
Baseball Monday at Slippery Rock University:
1A semifinals: Cochranton vs Kennedy Catholic (11:00 am)
1A semifinals: Saegertown vs Rocky Grove (1:30 pm)
Softball Monday at Penn State Behrend:
1A finals: Cambridge Springs vs Saegertown (10:00 am)
2A finals: Union City vs Sharpsville (noon)
4A finals: Villa Maria vs Franklin (2:00 pm)
3A finals: Fairview vs Jamestown (4:00 pm)