Boys high school soccer playoffs:
D-10 2A quarterfinals:
Fairview 4 – North East 0
Mercyhurst Prep 2 – Harbor Creek 0
General McLane 5 – Franklin 1
Grove City 2 – Slippery Rock 0
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
