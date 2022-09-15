The man who allegedly attacked author Salman Rushdie was back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for attempted homicide charges.

The author was attacked and seriously wounded on Aug. 12 while on stage for a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Hadi Matar, 24, is the suspect charged in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The Jamestown Post Journal reported that the Chautauqua District Attorney asked for 70 more days to review evidence before sharing it with the defense. The District Attorney also asked Judge David Foley to allow some information to be redacted to protect the confidentiality of witnesses.

The Post Journal noted that Judge Foley decided to hold another hearing on Friday, Sept. 16 to deal with the confidentiality issues.