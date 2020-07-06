District Attorney expected to make a decision on Erie police and protester incident

This Thursday, Erie county District Attorney Jack Daneri is expected to have a decision on whether criminal charges will be issued in the Hannah Silbaugh and Erie police officer protest case.

May 30th, a video surfaced of a city of Erie police officer pushing 21 year old Silbaugh with his foot while she sat on state street.

District Attorney Daneri has been actively reviewing the video and conducting interviews. Those interviews included talking to Silbaugh about what happened. Daneri will decide if criminal charges should be filed against the officer, Silbaugh, or both.