District Attorney: No charges filed against Erie Police officer or protester following May 30th riots

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri will not charge 21-year old Hannah Silbaugh, the female rioter from the May 30th Downtown Erie riot.

Fora month, District Attorney Daneri and County Detective Mark Shaw have investigated the incidents that took place on May 30th. Hannah Silbaugh, nor the City of Erie officer who pushed her with his foot will not face criminal charges.

Daneri and Shaw breaking down the timeline of events that occurred to highlight what and how the situation escalated to what took place in the video.

Several interviews took place, including interviews with Silbaugh, the officer in the video, Pennsylvania State Police and Millcreek Police.

On the night of May 30th, the City of Erie called Millcreek Police to use an armored car known as a bearcat to maneuver through State Street.

Hannah Silbaugh was sitting in the middle of State Street and the Bearcat was not able to maneuver through State Street.

Silbaugh, along with three to four other individuals were seated on the ground and they were sprayed with mace. From there, the other individuals got up, but Hannah did not. This led to the Erie Police officer pushing her with his foot.

According to Daneri, the officer did not use excessive force.

“Those officers and the Bearcat certainly needed to advance from North Park Row and they couldn’t go around the seated protesters, they had to remove those individuals and they repeatedly instructed those individuals to move. So, yes, the hands on use of force at that point in time was appropriate.” Daneri said.

It was brought up during the news conference if the officer could have used a different method to move Silbaugh. Daneri saying since she was maced, he could have contaminated himself.