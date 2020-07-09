District Attorney: No charges to be filed in Silbaugh, Erie Police incident

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri has made a decision on whether or not charges will be issued in the Hannah Silbaugh and Erie Police officer case.

Daneri has made the decision that the actions of Silbaugh and the officer do not warrant criminal charges.

On May 30th, a video surfaced of the officer pushing 21-year old Silbaugh with his foot while she sat on State Street. The District Attorney had been actively reviewing the video and conducting interviews, coming to a conclusion that the actions that night do not warrant any charges.

In addition, the District Attorney will not pursue any charges against Silbaugh or any of the nearly 30 individuals that were not violent that evening for failure to disperse.

This is a developing story. You can find the latest on YourErie.com and on JET 24 Action News.