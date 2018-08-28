Local News

District Attorney to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa was shot and killed last week after what State Police are calling a "brief encounter".  

State Police were called to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks on August 23rd for reports of a suspicious man.  Police say when they arrived, they had an encounter with Orrenmaa leading one of the troopers to fire his gun.

The Erie County Coroner ruled his death a homicide, suffering a gunshot wound to the trunk.  The Erie County District Attorney is planning to hold a news conference late this afternoon.   

