District Attorney to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting Video

36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa was shot and killed last week after what State Police are calling a "brief encounter".

State Police were called to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks on August 23rd for reports of a suspicious man. Police say when they arrived, they had an encounter with Orrenmaa leading one of the troopers to fire his gun.

The Erie County Coroner ruled his death a homicide, suffering a gunshot wound to the trunk. The Erie County District Attorney is planning to hold a news conference late this afternoon.