District Attorney to see if charges are warranted from civil cases wrongly filed by former Corry Area Magistrate

District Attorney Jack Daneri said he will review the cases to see if any charges are warranted against the former Corry Area Magistrate believed to have misfiled thousands of civil cases as criminal.

The D.A. said the first priority is to straighten out the records that wrongly contain those charges. The Auditor General’s office first reported more than 800 cases that went through Corry Magistrate Brenda Nichols office were treated as theft cases instead of civil money disputes.

That led President Judge John Trucilla to seal those records, and after a broader review, found nearly 3,000 problems since 2001.

Daneri said a lot of work has to be done before they decide if any charges are warranted.