District attorney’s office motions for appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to rule if Christopher Leclair should pay the Coast Guard restitution

The district attorney’s office has motioned for an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to rule if Christopher Leclair should pay the Coast Guard restitution.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz filed the motion asking the supreme court to revisit the case.

In 2017, Leclair reported that his wife fell overboard in Lake Erie. This caused the Coast Guard to search for her, however Leclair had murdered her.

The search cost the Coast Guard around $425,000.

A panel of judges already ruled in the case that Leclair did not have to pay the Coast Guard money as federal agency does not meet the definition of a victim.

