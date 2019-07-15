District Attorney’s Office not filing charges in death of Corry man found unresponsive in truck

The District Attorney’s Office is not filing charges in the death of a 70-year-old Corry man found unresponsive in his truck.

This decision comes after Joe Paszkowski’s death was ruled a homicide. When arriving on the scene, Police discovered the 70-year-old in his truck, not breathing.

Prior to that, Paszkowski was fighting with 51-year-old Louis Varasso in a mobile home. However, the coroner determined the cause of death to be hearth failure, following the altercation.

As a result, no charges are being filed. Tonight on Jet 24, we’ll hear from the District Attorney and the Corry Police Chief.

