District Judges to soon use Erie City Council Chambers for preliminary hearings

The Schember Administration has allowed Erie County Court judges to utilize the City Council chambers permanently.

Mayor Joe Schember is saying district judges want to expand its space to hold preliminary hearings for defendants that are charged with crime in the city.

Mayor Schember says he has no problems in making the City Council chambers a second permanent location for them to use. He says this will help ease the pressure of scheduling those hearings.

“The Federal Court House is a block away. It’s very convenient for them and, again, we’re happy to provide it a lot of hours every day that’s really sitting empty,” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says the district judges will start using council chambers as a secondary central court in late November or early December.

