District office of Rep. Bob Merski holds annual flu shot clinic

Flu shots continue to be administered at various locations and pharmacies.

Members of Rep. Bob Merski’s office hosted the clinic outside his office on 39th and Liberty Streets, inviting the community to get a vaccine to protect themselves from the flu.

One representative says more than 20 flu shots were administered and cars were lining up before the clinic started at 9:00 a.m.

“Vaccinations are so important and we wanted to make sure that we could offer the flu shot vaccination again this year, so it’s a beautiful day,” said Emily Walsh, District Office Director. “It worked out in our favor that the weather is nice and you can either drive through or some people like to get out, just a little bit easier and do their flu shots here,”

