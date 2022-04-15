It appears that the Erie School District and its teachers have settled their differences over school security.

The City of Erie School District and the Erie Education Association issued a statement regarding the safety and security issues that were addressed following a shooting at Erie High School.

“The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Erie High School was a shocking event that left everyone in the City of Erie School District community deeply saddened and concerned about how to best protect our students and school staff. Both parties took immediate action to identify and resolve safety and security issues as well as providing counseling support to help our students, staff and community begin to heal from this trauma. The District committed to keeping students and staff remote while the Association and District collaborate on the successful implementation of necessary improvements which will allow staff and students to return to a safe and secure in-person learning environment. The Association recognizes and commends the District on its response and for working with us to put into place a concrete and measurable plan to address the concerns of the many stakeholders in our district community at all schools – elementary, middle, and high. Both the District and Association are hopeful that, together, our collaboration will result in a safer and more effective learning environment for all students and staff.” Joint statement from the City of Erie School District and Erie Education Association

The shooting happened on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The suspect is accused of firing a 9mm pistol several times, hitting another Erie High School student. The suspect will remain at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center and will not be charged as an adult in the case.

Following the shooting, a letter was sent to the school district from the teachers union. It stated a list of safety items they wanted before staff would return.

The Erie School District has created a plan to implement metal detectors at all Erie middle and high schools to prevent future acts of violence.

In a letter to Erie High families, students will be required to enter through the front lobby doors and walk through the metal detectors. School staff, behavioral specialists and district police officers will conduct the screening process.

Students will empty pockets and place all items in a tray before walking through the metal detectors. All bags and purses will be searched as well.

Monday, May 2, 2022 is the targeted date for in-person instruction to resume.