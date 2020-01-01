Divers suited up to take a Polar Dive at Dobbins Landing

Some fearless folks are jumping into the new year with a splash.

Ten divers from Blue Dolphin Skin Divers Club suited up to take part in the Polar Dive at Dobbins Landing.

This has become a New Year’s Day tradition for the club.

One member described the event as a great way to start a new year.

“Can I just tell you how cold it is, it’s numbing cold, but it’s fun. It’s fun to have a club to do fun things with and this is what we do, we scuba dive together,” said Lori Gilmore, President, Blue Dolphins Skin Divers Club.

Divers jumped in the cold waters around 9 a.m. this morning.