Diverse Erie has launched its first grant program in hopes of improving the lives of those in Erie County.

The Generational Impact Grant, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, is for nonprofit and for-profit organizations who serve and make an impact on black, indigenous, and persons of color in the community.

To be eligible, applicants must be:

Located in Housing and Urban Development Qualified Census tracts

Located where primary beneficiaries earn less than 60% of the median income in Erie County

Where 25% of the primary beneficiaries are below the federal poverty line or where the applicant is able to independently prove eligibility based on ARPA guidelines

BIPOC or impact the BIPOC community in Erie County, or be an organization that serves the BIPOC community

Grants will range from $100,000 to $500,000, and will require a minimum match of 1:1.

“Not something that’s just going to get them from one year to the next. But something they can look well into the future, that can really transform their organization, and thereby transforming the people that work in the organization and in Erie County. So, those are some of the things that we’re really hoping and we’re sure and confident that they’re going to be able to do,” said Gerald Blanks, chairman, Erie County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission.

Members of the Erie County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission were joined by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, Erie County Councilmember Brian Shank, Erie City Councilmember Liz Allen, among other Erie County officials on Monday to announce the opening of grant applications and associated guidelines.

The deadline for organizations to apply for this grant is Aug. 17.