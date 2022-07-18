Up to half a million dollars is being offered to organizations through a new grant program offered by Diverse Erie. The hope is to make an impact on communities in Erie County.

Grant applications are now being accepted for Diverse Erie’s new grant program called the Generational Impact grant.

Diverse Erie and the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission launched the Generational Impact grant to provide more opportunities for the Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color (BIPOC) community.

“We know that if we lift one community up one step at a time, we will be able to lift everyone up as we move forward,” said Gary Lee, chief administration officer at Diverse Erie.

The grant offers $100,000 to $500,000 to eligible entities.

“It has to be for a non-profit or for-profit entity. They have to be located of course in Erie County, and it has to impact the BIPOC community, and there will be a one for one dollar match for the investment from the commission,” Lee added.

The commission hopes when non-profits do apply for this grant, they use it to make a generational change.

“Not something that’s just gonna get them from one year to the next but something they can look well into the future that can really transform their organization. Thereby transforming the people that work in our organization and in Erie County,” said Gerald Blanks, chairman of the Erie County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said this is a part of the county’s commitment to properly allocate American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to all the communities in the county.

“Not just a one time investment. We want to make investments in very focused areas to move things for generations to come. You know, that’s been a staple of my stance on the ARP funding. We can spend or we can invest. When it comes to generation generational impact, that’s the way we need to look at it,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

The deadline for organizations to apply is August 17. Apply by visiting their website here.