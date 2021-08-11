A diversity and inclusion officer could soon be a new position to serve Erie County.

The position has not been passed yet by Erie County Council. However, it has been in discussion.

One member of Erie County Council said that more than a year ago council passed a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

A diversity and inclusion officer would to address issues of inequality in Erie County.

“It may be targeted, but in the end it’s set up to benefit everyone and that’s the purpose of the diversity and inclusion and equity and officer. It’s really about attacking issues from different directions and making the most of our resources,” said Mary Rennie, Erie County Council Member.

The diversity and inclusion officer position will be discussed at the Erie County Council meeting tomorrow evening.

