Suppose you are looking for employment and want an interview without all the hassle. In that case, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has the perfect opportunity for you, and it is convenient and easy.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, the DMVA will provide walk-in interviews every Wednesday at all 6 of its veterans’ homes throughout the Commonwealth. Dubbed “Walk-In Wednesdays,” the hiring events offer the public with a convenient way to discuss employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot.

“The DMVA understands that searching for a job can sometimes be intimidating and inconvenient. That is why we decided to make the process easy for anyone looking to join the staff at one of our veteran’s homes,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs.

Weigl adds, “Walk in on any Wednesday to any of our six veteran’s homes, and we will have staff ready to interview you for a career caring for America’s heroes. Being part of our team is patriotic and professionally rewarding.”

Open positions include certified nurse aides, LPNs, RNs, nurse aide trainees, and custodial workers. Anyone interested is asked to bring two forms of ID. Interested individuals can expedite the process by applying online before any Walk-In Wednesday hiring event.

The Erie location for Walk-In Wednesdays hiring events is at Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.