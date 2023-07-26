Millcreek township is taking the next big step in the process of creating a paid fire department.

This coming two weeks after making history of swearing in Millcreek’s first paid fire chief.

Millcreek Township supervisor Dan Ouellet stressed that community safety is a priority for Millcreek, and he said building this new paid fire department proactively supports that.

Do you have what it takes?

Millcreek began distributing applications for their first ever career fire staff.

Michael Cliff, the new fire chief, told us they plan to bring on nine full time and 30 part time.

“Our daily staffing goal is were going to have six fire fighters on staff working 24 hours a day seven days a week,” Chief Cliff said.

Cliff said they are looking to welcome the highest trained candidates who apply.

“Our ideal candidates would have fire fighter one, fire fighter two, possibly even their paramedic certification. With these initial positions, even though were doing mostly firefighting and emergency response, we also understand there’s a need for RGRS which is a high priory EMS calls,” Cliff explained.

Based on call volume data, staffing will be at Westridge and Kearsarge Fire Departments.

One Millcreek Township supervisor said there has been a decline in volunteer fire fighters.

He’s hopes to have adequate staffing necessary to respond to calls with the mix of volunteer and paid fire fighters.

“This year we did institute a fire tax for the property owners of the township. There was a .4 percent mileage increase to cover the cost of staffing and future cost of equipment,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Ouellet called the hiring process “pretty aggressive.”

“They’ll be testing, a written test and then a physical agility test and then obviously those candidates that make it through both of those will be invited to the interview process,” Ouellet went on to say.

Applications will be accepted through August 11 at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building. Those looking to apply can do so online here.