Do you know this man?

Millcreek Police are investigating the unauthorized use of a gift card, which occurred at two Country Fair stores. They need your help identifying a potential suspect.

The incident happened at the Country Fair, 1810 Sassafras St on May 22 and the Country Fair, 5838 Wattsburg Rd, on May 28.

The video surveillance from the Country Fair store shows a white man in his 20’s, dark colored hair and beard, wearing a light blue baseball hat, gray shirt and jeans use the card to complete a purchase.

Please review the attached photographs of the suspect. Anyone that is able to identify the man is asked to contact Detective Adam Hardner at 814-838-9515 ext 460.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.