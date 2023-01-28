Kids and adults of all ages brought out their snow engineering skills in Waterford Saturday.

It was the Third Annual Snowman Building Contest hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf for students in their school district.

The recent snowfall provided just what kids and their families needed to get started on the competition.

A Kiwanis Club member and co-chair for the event is proud to get involved with community and bring fun activities for the kids.

“Bringing community together and letting the children of the community have a great time,” said Kate Stebick, a Kiwanis Club member and co-chair of Snowman Building Contest.

“The Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf is a great group of people and we’ve really grown in the last few years that’s allowed us to do more and more community involvement,” Stebick continued.

This year, the Kiwanis Club also had different categories for the snowman competition, like Disney characters and ‘most fashionable.’