Interviewing the 4H kids at the summer fairs is always fun but sometimes, it’s downright funny. Morgan and her Master Champion steer Doar, pronounced Dare, provided all the entertainment. The more I talked to Morgan about Doar, the more Doar wanted to talk. Congratulations to both-a well spoken young lady with great skills and the master champion whose Irish name means expensive and in the Irish tradition, he definitely has the gift of gab.