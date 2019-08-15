Dobbin’s Landing mural complete

The mural on Dobbins Landing is officially complete.

The abstract painting fills 12,000 square feet of the observation deck. This is only the second painting lead artist Raphael Gerlach or Satone has done within the United States.

If you head down to see the artwork, there is a new virtual feature you can use to help learn more about what is being showcased.

“Individuals with smart phones can hold their phones up to those specific points, and they’ll receive additional context about the piece. They might receive photos of the mural in progress. They might see a picture of Raphael, so they know who the artist was, receive his bio, and also to be able to read a statement about the piece itself,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director, Erie Arts and Culture.

More murals are expected to be painted in the area within the next several months.