Dobbins Landing slowly becoming surrounded by ‘Love Locks’

For several years now, love locks have been showing up on the fence surrounding the upper deck at Dobbins Landing.

The locks signify a couples eternal love for each other as they write their names and date on the lock before fastening it to the fence.

The show of love is then capped off by disposing the key in a body of water, or in this case Presque Isle Bay.

The Erie Port Authority however is asking the public to hold off on throwing that key into the bay.

“If you do happen to decide to partake in this adventure, we hope that you lock your lock on Dobbins Landing. We hope that you take the key with you and you don’t discard it in the water or on the ground or anywhere else,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie Western PA Port Authority.

As of right now, the locks are not weighing down the fence, so the Erie Port Authority has no plans to remove them.

