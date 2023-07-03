Firework specialists have been busy preparing Dobbins Landing for what they hope is a spectacular firework show.

Pyrotechnic experts started preparing Sunday night and have been on the Bayfront all day on Monday lining up fireworks, shells and mortars.

They say it takes nearly 20 hours to set up. The fireworks are set off from a distance electronically.

Chris Giordano, the lead technician for the event, said that the finale alone will be longer than a minute long.

“I’ve shot fireworks all over the east coast and this is by far my favorite show. Just the setting itself with the tower, shooting around the tower, being able to use that as a prop and then the lake with the boats on it, you’re surrounded 360 degrees by people. So it’s by far one of the coolest sites that I’ve ever shot a fireworks show on,” said Giordano.

The show begins Monday night at Dobbins Landing at 10 p.m.