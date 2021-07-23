Dock wall and boardwalk along Bayfront getting an upgrade

The east and west canal basin seawall and boardwalk will get an $8 million “facelift.”

The desired locations of the upgrade run along both sides of State St., north of the Bayfront Parkway from E. Front St. to the area near W. Bay Drive, just south of Dobbins Landing.

Business owner Tim Sedney, who owns several businesses on the Bayfront, said the area is a crown jewel, which means the upgrade won’t stop his business from growing.

“It’s not going to hinder us,” Sedney said. “It’s going to bring more traffic down, which is going to drive more people into the businesses that we already have.”

Others, like Erie resident Jim Finn, said the upgrades to the boardwalk will bring more life to the Bayfront.

“This is a nice tourist attraction here,” Finn said. “A day like today is full, and anything that’s done down here to make an improvement? Yes, it will be positive.”

The project will involve 700 feet of dock wall and the replacement of existing boardwalks. Sedney said the infrastructure is needed because there have been too many erosion issues, and an upgrade will bring in more business.

“Canada is going to open up where the Canadians can come up over,” Sedney said. “So yeah, I believe it’s going to increase our revenue. It’s going to give you more traffic.”

No word currently about when the construction will begin, but the Erie Port Authority will start accepting bids until Aug. 18th.

