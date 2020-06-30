Dock wall repairs continue

The COVID-19 pandemic will shut down Eight Great Tuesdays for this summer.

The news out of the Port Authority, however, is better when it comes to ongoing repairs of the East Dobbins Landing Dock Wall.

That work is on schedule to be completed by November.

Those repairs will also include a walkway that will allow pedestrians to visit businesses on the water without walking into the street.

“This project will be fantastic for the community and for the future development of the former Mcallister site by providing an area in which boats will be able to sock and recreate plus provide safe passage for pedestrians to walk down to their favorite restaurants” Brenda Sandberg of Erie Western Port Authority

The Bicentennial Tower will also reopen to the public this Friday.